North Korea Passes Law Declaring Itself A Nuclear Weapons State

North Korea has passed a law declaring itself to be a nuclear weapons state.   According to state news agency KCNA, the country’s leader Kim Jong-un called the decision irreversible and ruled out the possibility of any talks on denuclearisation.   The law also enshrines the country’s right to use a pre-emptive nuclear strike to protect itself.   Despite crippling sanctions, Pyongyang has conducted six nuclear tests between 2006 and 2017.   It has continued to advance its military capability – in breach of United Nations Security Council resolutions – to threaten its neighbours and potentially even bring the US mainland within striking range.   Mr. Kim carried out long-range launches and nuclear tests in 2019 following two headline-grabbing but inconclusive summits with then US president Donald Trump.  

