North-east Agricultural Region Office Officially Commissioned

The Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security under the Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project (EALCRP), has commissioned the North-east Agricultural Region Office at Londonderry.

The newly refurbished structure will now provide a station for officers to continue to provide agricultural extension services to the North East crop and livestock producers.

Joshua Kelshall, project engineer, gave details of contractual scope of works.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MJ220722NE-REGION001.mp3 Joshua Kelshall, project engineer.

Minister for Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security, Fidel Grant says the newly refurbished facility will be of great benefit to the people of the North East.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MJ220722NE-REGION002.mp3 Minister for Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security, Fidel Grant

 

