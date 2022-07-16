North Coast Road closed for repairs until Monday

The North Coast Road will be closed from this evening until Monday night, in order to facilitate emergency interim works at the landslip site.
An advisory from the Ministry of Works and Transport says there will be a temporary road closure at the 10 km mark, in the vicinity of the Maracas Lookout. Works will commence at 5:00 pm today, Saturday 16 July 2022. They are scheduled to be complete by 6:00 pm on Monday 18 July 2022.
The ministry states the roadway will be impassable to vehicular traffic during this time period. Only local traffic will be allowed to pass the pillars at Saddle Road up to the work zone. Motorists are therefore advised to seek alternative routes where possible.
In addition, the ministry is asking motorists to drive at a reduced speed and proceed with caution on approaching the work zone. They must proceed with caution and observe all signs and barriers and be aware of heavy equipment operating in the work zone, as well as entering and exiting the site.
Motorists also are asked to comply with instructions from Police Officers or flag persons on-site, to ensure a safe and orderly flow of traffic.
