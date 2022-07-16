North Coast Road closed for repairs until Monday

Entornointeligente.com /

The North Coast Road will be closed from this evening un­til Mon­day night, in or­der to fa­cil­i­tate emer­gency in­ter­im works at the land­slip site.

An ad­vi­so­ry from the Min­istry of Works and Trans­port says there will be a tem­po­rary road clo­sure at the 10 km mark, in the vicin­i­ty of the Mara­cas Look­out. Works will com­mence at 5:00 pm to­day, Sat­ur­day 16 Ju­ly 2022. They are sched­uled to be com­plete by 6:00 pm on Mon­day 18 Ju­ly 2022.

The min­istry states the road­way will be im­pass­able to ve­hic­u­lar traf­fic dur­ing this time pe­ri­od. On­ly lo­cal traf­fic will be al­lowed to pass the pil­lars at Sad­dle Road up to the work zone. Mo­torists are there­fore ad­vised to seek al­ter­na­tive routes where pos­si­ble.

In ad­di­tion, the min­istry is ask­ing mo­torists to dri­ve at a re­duced speed and pro­ceed with cau­tion on ap­proach­ing the work zone. They must pro­ceed with cau­tion and ob­serve all signs and bar­ri­ers and be aware of heavy equip­ment op­er­at­ing in the work zone, as well as en­ter­ing and ex­it­ing the site.

Mo­torists al­so are asked to com­ply with in­struc­tions from Po­lice Of­fi­cers or flag per­sons on-site, to en­sure a safe and or­der­ly flow of traf­fic.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com