Norris McDonald | The ‘kren-kren’ years– Jamaica, Puerto Rico and the fight for justice

Political independence in 1962 started the lengthy process of changing the Jamaican society. There have been many positive and progressive gains but, I believe, a lot more needs to be done to rid the country of its racist and elitist past.

Jamaica’s influence on world politics, sports and culture has been profound.

Marcus Garvey was one of Jamaica’s leaders whose philosophy of self-development and black consciousness strongly influenced great leaders such as India’s Mahatma Gandhi.

Many other leaders like Kwame Nkrumah, Martin Luther King Jr, Hon Elijah Muhammad, Minister Louis Farrakhan, Malcolm X and Nelson Mandela were also strongly influenced by Garvey.

Jamaica’s influence on the world has been strongly felt in many areas. The richness of music; sports and culture; our unique ethnic cuisine; the beauty of the land and beaches and the strong, ‘tallawah’ spirit of our people have helped to create this authentic brand.

