Norris McDonald | ‘Panka-panka’ hustle, ‘politricks’, dirty tricks and ‘moneytricks’

Panka-Panka hustling is a daily fact of life for poor people. I can remember back in the 1960s when my mother, Mrs Linda, was a dressmaker, midwife, and sometimes domestic worker; she would make clothes to sell on Innswood, Monymusk and Gray’s Inn sugar estates.

Panka-Panka hustling is small-scale economic activity, such as higglering – buying and selling for a profit – as a means of surviving; hoping to escape the harsh poverty of Jamaican inner-city life.

‘Mass Lambert,’ my father (who called himself ‘Genius’), was a tailor and a political organiser for Premier Norman Manley. He was also a distributor for The Gleaner . Therefore, I used to sell The Sunday Gleaner , and later THE STAR ; moving from a ‘Gleaner Bwoy’ to become a journalist, author and publisher.

That’s what life is about: growth, hard work, ambition, self-improvement.

THE 1960s INNER-CITY LIFE Coming from a working-class family, and growing up in the 1960s, at the time of the birth of the new nation, I can say that our life was like that of many typical poor families, whether in Jamaica or other places in the world.

