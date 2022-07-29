Nominated US Ambassador to T&T keen on regional security

Kejan Haynes
Nominated US Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Candace Bond told the Senate Foreign Relations committee on Thursday if confirmed, she will work to ensure security in the region, give support to victims of human trafficking and combat climate change. As the US battles China for influence in the region, she’s also vowed to ensure the US remains a preferred trading partner with Trinidad and Tobago.
On March 30, President Joe Biden nominated Bond as «Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
In her opening statement she thanked her family who she said came from a long line of black educators, professionals and community leaders descended from slaves. She said the values instilled in her by her family and her experiences as a business and community leader have equipped her to advance the common interests of the United States in Trinidad and Tobago as ambassador.
«If confirmed, as an ambassador, I will work to promote accountability and transparency and combat corruption, which not only helps improve overall climate for foreign direct investment and trade, but also enables inclusive and sustainable economic growth for all citizens.» Bond said.
She noted there will be a need to strike the balance between Trinidad as a major partner in the energy industry but also to reduce climate impacts and bolster energy security. She said Trinidad and Tobago is well positioned to help speed the development of clean energy, infrastructure, and climate adaptation projects in the region.
«While natural gas remains a cornerstone of Trinidad and Tobago economy, it is looking ahead towards diversifying its energy resources. Through support for improved access to financing and technical assistance, the US can help spur Trinidad Tobago to transition to a sustainable and resilient economy,» Bond said.
She said the United States continues to be one of Trinidad and Tobago’s largest markets for LNG exports, having one of the largest gas liquification facilities in the western hemisphere with a great deal of institutional knowledge.
She said when US International Trade Commission approved the import of this fertilizer, last week, it would address issues of agricultural production, as well as assist with global food supplies. So if confirmed, these are areas that we’ll continue to work on, and continue to bolster trade with the United States and our partners.
Without referencing the crime situation directly, she said if confirmed, she will be ensuring the safety and security of the 13,000 American citizens living in Trinidad and Tobago, and the thousands more who visit each year for business and tourism.
She also said, «I look forward to working with the Government of Trinidad and Tobago and international partners to help better support vulnerable populations, including victims of human trafficking, as well as Venezuelan migrants and refugees.»
Bond was asked about her perspective on China’s diplomatic and economic engagement in Trinidad and Tobago.
She noted Trinidad and Tobago was one of the first to join China’s road and belt initiatives.
«If confirmed as ambassador, I will do everything in my power to ensure that we are positioned to be the partner of choice, Bond said.»
Democratic Senator for New Jersey Corey Booker sang her praises saying an Alaskan sled dog, a worker bee in the spring and an Olympic athlete are all jealous of Bond’s work ethic.
He said, «My Trinidadian friends have told me throughout the years that the best carnival all throughout the Caribbean is in Trinidad. Well, I don’t know what kind of celebration they will have in the future. But I know that when this incredible person is confirmed as ambassador, we in the Senate should have a carnival to celebrate that good and wise choice.»
Trinidad and Tobago has been without a substantive US Ambassador since January 13, 2021.
Joseph Mondello, the Trump-appointed ambassador, resigned when Joe Biden won the US Presidential election.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian