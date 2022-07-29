Nominated US Ambassador to T&T keen on regional security

Entornointeligente.com /

Ke­jan Haynes

Nom­i­nat­ed US Am­bas­sador to Trinidad and To­ba­go Can­dace Bond told the Sen­ate For­eign Re­la­tions com­mit­tee on Thurs­day if con­firmed, she will work to en­sure se­cu­ri­ty in the re­gion, give sup­port to vic­tims of hu­man traf­fick­ing and com­bat cli­mate change. As the US bat­tles Chi­na for in­flu­ence in the re­gion, she’s al­so vowed to en­sure the US re­mains a pre­ferred trad­ing part­ner with Trinidad and To­ba­go.

On March 30, Pres­i­dent Joe Biden nom­i­nat­ed Bond as «Am­bas­sador Ex­tra­or­di­nary and Plenipo­ten­tiary of the Unit­ed States of Amer­i­ca to the Re­pub­lic of Trinidad and To­ba­go.

In her open­ing state­ment she thanked her fam­i­ly who she said came from a long line of black ed­u­ca­tors, pro­fes­sion­als and com­mu­ni­ty lead­ers de­scend­ed from slaves. She said the val­ues in­stilled in her by her fam­i­ly and her ex­pe­ri­ences as a busi­ness and com­mu­ni­ty leader have equipped her to ad­vance the com­mon in­ter­ests of the Unit­ed States in Trinidad and To­ba­go as am­bas­sador.

«If con­firmed, as an am­bas­sador, I will work to pro­mote ac­count­abil­i­ty and trans­paren­cy and com­bat cor­rup­tion, which not on­ly helps im­prove over­all cli­mate for for­eign di­rect in­vest­ment and trade, but al­so en­ables in­clu­sive and sus­tain­able eco­nom­ic growth for all cit­i­zens.» Bond said.

She not­ed there will be a need to strike the bal­ance be­tween Trinidad as a ma­jor part­ner in the en­er­gy in­dus­try but al­so to re­duce cli­mate im­pacts and bol­ster en­er­gy se­cu­ri­ty. She said Trinidad and To­ba­go is well po­si­tioned to help speed the de­vel­op­ment of clean en­er­gy, in­fra­struc­ture, and cli­mate adap­ta­tion projects in the re­gion.

«While nat­ur­al gas re­mains a cor­ner­stone of Trinidad and To­ba­go econ­o­my, it is look­ing ahead to­wards di­ver­si­fy­ing its en­er­gy re­sources. Through sup­port for im­proved ac­cess to fi­nanc­ing and tech­ni­cal as­sis­tance, the US can help spur Trinidad To­ba­go to tran­si­tion to a sus­tain­able and re­silient econ­o­my,» Bond said.

She said the Unit­ed States con­tin­ues to be one of Trinidad and To­ba­go’s largest mar­kets for LNG ex­ports, hav­ing one of the largest gas liquifi­ca­tion fa­cil­i­ties in the west­ern hemi­sphere with a great deal of in­sti­tu­tion­al knowl­edge.

She said when US In­ter­na­tion­al Trade Com­mis­sion ap­proved the im­port of this fer­til­iz­er, last week, it would ad­dress is­sues of agri­cul­tur­al pro­duc­tion, as well as as­sist with glob­al food sup­plies. So if con­firmed, these are ar­eas that we’ll con­tin­ue to work on, and con­tin­ue to bol­ster trade with the Unit­ed States and our part­ners.

With­out ref­er­enc­ing the crime sit­u­a­tion di­rect­ly, she said if con­firmed, she will be en­sur­ing the safe­ty and se­cu­ri­ty of the 13,000 Amer­i­can cit­i­zens liv­ing in Trinidad and To­ba­go, and the thou­sands more who vis­it each year for busi­ness and tourism.

She al­so said, «I look for­ward to work­ing with the Gov­ern­ment of Trinidad and To­ba­go and in­ter­na­tion­al part­ners to help bet­ter sup­port vul­ner­a­ble pop­u­la­tions, in­clud­ing vic­tims of hu­man traf­fick­ing, as well as Venezue­lan mi­grants and refugees.»

Bond was asked about her per­spec­tive on Chi­na’s diplo­mat­ic and eco­nom­ic en­gage­ment in Trinidad and To­ba­go.

She not­ed Trinidad and To­ba­go was one of the first to join Chi­na’s road and belt ini­tia­tives.

«If con­firmed as am­bas­sador, I will do every­thing in my pow­er to en­sure that we are po­si­tioned to be the part­ner of choice, Bond said.»

De­mo­c­ra­t­ic Sen­a­tor for New Jer­sey Corey Book­er sang her prais­es say­ing an Alaskan sled dog, a work­er bee in the spring and an Olympic ath­lete are all jeal­ous of Bond’s work eth­ic.

He said, «My Trinida­di­an friends have told me through­out the years that the best car­ni­val all through­out the Caribbean is in Trinidad. Well, I don’t know what kind of cel­e­bra­tion they will have in the fu­ture. But I know that when this in­cred­i­ble per­son is con­firmed as am­bas­sador, we in the Sen­ate should have a car­ni­val to cel­e­brate that good and wise choice.»

Trinidad and To­ba­go has been with­out a sub­stan­tive US Am­bas­sador since Jan­u­ary 13, 2021.

Joseph Mon­del­lo, the Trump-ap­point­ed am­bas­sador, re­signed when Joe Biden won the US Pres­i­den­tial elec­tion.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

