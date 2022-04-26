Noise Abatement Act restricts music being turned into money – industry insider

Entornointeligente.com /

Marketing consultant, TV host, writer, and entertainment industry insider Donovan ‘JR’ Watkis has a theory that the ejection of the Noise Abatement Act would allow for greater development of Jamaica’s reggae and dancehall music.

Speaking to The Gleaner , Watkis said that even with the law in place, the music and culture have proven their strength and potential to be translated into greater revenue.

«The law is the problem because dancehall and reggae music has survived years of oppression even with the law. Without that oppressive law, the music will survive even more, [but once in place], you can always use it to shut down a dance,» he said.

«The Noise Abatement Act which targets dancehall and reggae music needs to be rescinded, reshaped and re-tabled because that affects how the music is developed,» Watkis added.

In his latest publication, Reggae Dancehall: Insights on Turning Cultural Capital into Financial Capital , which he describes as a «book album», Watkis explores his theories among those of others, including recording artistes and producers, «as it relates to the value of music and using Jamaica’s reggae and dancehall culture as a competitive advantage in the global music industry».

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com