Nobel laureate among Tamil Nadu's new economic advisers as Indian state plans recovery from Covid-19

Entornointeligente.com / BANGALORE – Tamil Nadu has put together a dream team of economic advisers that includes Nobel laureate Esther Duflo, former Indian central bank chief Raghuram Rajan and development economist Jean Dreze.

A state government order on Monday (June 21) said the experts will help revive the state’s economy, which has been bruised by Covid-19.

Please subscribe or log in to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month Latest headlines and exclusive stories In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months* Subscribe now *Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST’s Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

LINK ORIGINAL: TheStraitsTimes

Entornointeligente.com