No water in parts of North-West Trinidad

The Water and Sewerage Authority is hoping to restore full service to parts of North-West Trinidad by Friday night, once it is able to successfully repair a pump at its El Socorro Booster Station.
WASA confirmed that it currently was carrying out emergency repair works on one of the pumps at the facility, which has mechanical problems. It expects to complete those repairs by 8:00 pm on Friday 22nd July 2022.
At present, several areas served by the El Socorro Booster Station are experiencing either low water pressures or in some cases no water service at all. WASA says a limited truck borne service will be available upon request.
Areas affected include Port of Spain, Laventille, Long Circular Road, Dibe, Dundonald Hill, Woodbrook, St. James, Cocorite, Belmont, Cascade and St. Ann’s.
Customers are advised that it may take up to 24 hours for the supply to normalize to some affected areas following the completion of these works.
For further information or assistance, customers are asked to contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420 and 800-4426.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian