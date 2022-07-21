No water in parts of North-West Trinidad

Entornointeligente.com /

The Wa­ter and Sew­er­age Au­thor­i­ty is hop­ing to re­store full ser­vice to parts of North-West Trinidad by Fri­day night, once it is able to suc­cess­ful­ly re­pair a pump at its El So­cor­ro Boost­er Sta­tion.

WASA con­firmed that it cur­rent­ly was car­ry­ing out emer­gency re­pair works on one of the pumps at the fa­cil­i­ty, which has me­chan­i­cal prob­lems. It ex­pects to com­plete those re­pairs by 8:00 pm on Fri­day 22nd Ju­ly 2022.

At present, sev­er­al ar­eas served by the El So­cor­ro Boost­er Sta­tion are ex­pe­ri­enc­ing ei­ther low wa­ter pres­sures or in some cas­es no wa­ter ser­vice at all. WASA says a lim­it­ed truck borne ser­vice will be avail­able up­on re­quest.

Ar­eas af­fect­ed in­clude Port of Spain, Laven­tille, Long Cir­cu­lar Road, Dibe, Dun­don­ald Hill, Wood­brook, St. James, Co­corite, Bel­mont, Cas­cade and St. Ann’s.

Cus­tomers are ad­vised that it may take up to 24 hours for the sup­ply to nor­mal­ize to some af­fect­ed ar­eas fol­low­ing the com­ple­tion of these works.

For fur­ther in­for­ma­tion or as­sis­tance, cus­tomers are asked to con­tact WASA’s Cus­tomer Call Cen­tre toll free at 800-4420 and 800-4426.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com