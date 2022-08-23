No water in Grande, relief a while in coming

Entornointeligente.com /

Res­i­dents of San­gre Grande and en­vi­rons who have been with­out a wa­ter sup­ply since Fri­day will be left with dry taps for a bit longer, ac­cord­ing to Daniel Plen­ty, Man­ag­er, Cor­po­rate Com­mu­ni­ca­tion, at WASA.

Plen­ty said the sup­ply to the com­mu­ni­ty was dis­rupt­ed by a trans­mis­sion prob­lem that orig­i­nat­ed in a forest­ed area at the North Oropouche Wa­ter Treat­ment Plant.

A leak was found on a 42-inch trans­mis­sion pipeline lo­cat­ed in the cross-coun­try area of Va­len­cia. The leak, which is in the vicin­i­ty of a riv­er, ap­pears to have been caused by ero­sion and slip­page fol­low­ing re­cent rain­fall.

Plen­ty said arrange­ments are be­ing made to have equip­ment and per­son­nel sent to the lo­ca­tion. How­ev­er, the re­pairs will re­quire op­er­a­tions at the North Oropouche plant to be stopped from 8 am on Thurs­day to 8 am Sat­ur­day.

Due to the ex­tend­ed pe­ri­od of the dis­rup­tion, WASA is ad­vis­ing cus­tomers in the af­fect­ed ar­eas to main­tain or es­tab­lish a sys­tem of stor­age and to man­age their wa­ter use ef­fi­cient­ly. Arrange­ments are be­ing made to pro­vide a lim­it­ed truck-borne sup­ply.

One of the af­fect­ed res­i­dents, Pearl John, a sin­gle par­ent of five, com­plained that she and her fam­i­ly had been se­vere­ly in­con­ve­nienced.

«I nev­er had a wa­ter tank as there was no use for this be­cause of the reg­u­lar sup­ply,» she said.

John said with­out wa­ter in her taps she has been un­able to pre­pare a meal or do house­hold chores since Fri­day.

«It is frus­trat­ing. Where am I to turn for this ba­sic and es­sen­tial com­mod­i­ty?» she asked.

Busi­ness own­ers said they might have to tem­porar­i­ly close if the sit­u­a­tion is not re­solved soon

One of them, Son­ny Badal, said his tanks are run­ning low and may last for just one more day.

«With­out wa­ter there can be a health haz­ard and I am not pre­pared for that,» he said.

Su­per­mar­kets are re­port­ing an in­creased de­mand for bot­tled wa­ter but many of the pro­pri­etors said they took are strug­gling to keep their busi­ness­es open with­out a pipe-borne sup­ply of wa­ter.

— With re­port­ing by Ralph Ban­warie

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

