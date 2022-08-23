No water in Grande, relief a while in coming

Residents of Sangre Grande and environs who have been without a water supply since Friday will be left with dry taps for a bit longer, according to Daniel Plenty, Manager, Corporate Communication, at WASA.
Plenty said the supply to the community was disrupted by a transmission problem that originated in a forested area at the North Oropouche Water Treatment Plant.
A leak was found on a 42-inch transmission pipeline located in the cross-country area of Valencia. The leak, which is in the vicinity of a river, appears to have been caused by erosion and slippage following recent rainfall.
Plenty said arrangements are being made to have equipment and personnel sent to the location. However, the repairs will require operations at the North Oropouche plant to be stopped from 8 am on Thursday to 8 am Saturday.
Due to the extended period of the disruption, WASA is advising customers in the affected areas to maintain or establish a system of storage and to manage their water use efficiently. Arrangements are being made to provide a limited truck-borne supply.
One of the affected residents, Pearl John, a single parent of five, complained that she and her family had been severely inconvenienced.
«I never had a water tank as there was no use for this because of the regular supply,» she said.
John said without water in her taps she has been unable to prepare a meal or do household chores since Friday.
«It is frustrating. Where am I to turn for this basic and essential commodity?» she asked.
Business owners said they might have to temporarily close if the situation is not resolved soon
One of them, Sonny Badal, said his tanks are running low and may last for just one more day.
«Without water there can be a health hazard and I am not prepared for that,» he said.
Supermarkets are reporting an increased demand for bottled water but many of the proprietors said they took are struggling to keep their businesses open without a pipe-borne supply of water.
— With reporting by Ralph Banwarie
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian