No State-sponsored fireworks in Arima tonight

If you are hoping to watch State-sponsored fireworks for Independence Day tonight, then Arima may not be the place for you.
This as the councillor for Tumpuna Brennon Patterson announced that there will be no fireworks in the Borough this year.
«No fireworks in Arima this year for Independence. We really tried,» Patterson posted on Twitter.
«Firstly, there was no funding and when we actually secured the funding today, the Fireworks companies had commitments in other areas, he tweeted.
Despite this, however, Brennon stated that «rest assured something is planned to commemorate the BIG 60th.»
Fireworks are planned for Port-of-Spain and San Fernando.
Reporter: Joel Julien
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian