No State-sponsored fireworks in Arima tonight

If you are hop­ing to watch State-spon­sored fire­works for In­de­pen­dence Day tonight, then Ari­ma may not be the place for you.

This as the coun­cil­lor for Tumpuna Bren­non Pat­ter­son an­nounced that there will be no fire­works in the Bor­ough this year.

«No fire­works in Ari­ma this year for In­de­pen­dence. We re­al­ly tried,» Pat­ter­son post­ed on Twit­ter.

«First­ly, there was no fund­ing and when we ac­tu­al­ly se­cured the fund­ing to­day, the Fire­works com­pa­nies had com­mit­ments in oth­er ar­eas, he tweet­ed.

De­spite this, how­ev­er, Bren­non stat­ed that «rest as­sured some­thing is planned to com­mem­o­rate the BIG 60th.»

Fire­works are planned for Port-of-Spain and San Fer­nan­do.

Re­porter: Joel Julien

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

