No sailing of Cabo Star on Sunday

Entornointeligente.com /

Both sched­uled sail­ings of the M.V. Cabo Star on Sun­day 14 Au­gust 2022—12:30 p.m. from Port of Spain and the 11:00 pm from Scar­bor­ough—have been can­celled, ac­cord­ing to an ad­vi­so­ry from the Trinidad and To­ba­go In­ter-is­land Trans­porta­tion Com­pa­ny Lim­it­ed (TTIT).

The TTIT says ur­gent re­pair works will be car­ried out on the ves­sel, hence the can­cel­la­tion of Sun­day’s sail­ings.

«The nor­mal sail­ing sched­ule will re­sume on Mon­day 15 Au­gust 2022 at 2.00 pm from Port of Spain,» the TTIT as­sured.

«The Man­age­ment of TTIT re­grets any in­con­ve­nience caused by these can­celled sail­ings and thanks you for your con­tin­ued sup­port and co­op­er­a­tion,» the fer­ry com­pa­ny stat­ed.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com