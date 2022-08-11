No sailing of Cabo Star on Sunday

Both scheduled sailings of the M.V. Cabo Star on Sunday 14 August 2022—12:30 p.m. from Port of Spain and the 11:00 pm from Scarborough—have been cancelled, according to an advisory from the Trinidad and Tobago Inter-island Transportation Company Limited (TTIT).
The TTIT says urgent repair works will be carried out on the vessel, hence the cancellation of Sunday’s sailings.
«The normal sailing schedule will resume on Monday 15 August 2022 at 2.00 pm from Port of Spain,» the TTIT assured.
«The Management of TTIT regrets any inconvenience caused by these cancelled sailings and thanks you for your continued support and cooperation,» the ferry company stated.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian