No need to withdraw, Chang rebuffs shoot to kill critics

Entornointeligente.com /

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang says he is standing by his comments that the police should shoot to kill when confronted by gunmen.

Speaking in Westmoreland last week, Chang urged members of the security forces to shoot to kill when confronted by armed gunmen, noting that the country was spending too much to treat criminals at public-health facilities.

The statements have been condemned by human rights groups and the Independent Commission of Investigations.

And yesterday presiding Bishop of the Christian Holiness Church in Jamaica, Dr Alvin Bailey, said Chang’s statement is a sign of desperation and he should resign.

But, speaking at this morning’s post-cabinet press briefing the security minister rebuffed his critics.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com