No need for Anglicans to be offended

THE EDITOR, Madam:

Former Prime Minister Bruce Golding in ‘Monarchical anachronism’ ( Jamaica Observer, September 15), having demonstrated a sense of research on British history, also perpetuated myths on the selection of bishops in the Church of England, the rule of succession and gender and Defender of the Faith, rather than their current evolved understanding. While he confessed that he was not an Anglican, he could have researched or sought consultation.

Anglicanism is the religious tradition that grew out of the Church of England. All members of the Church of England are Anglicans, but not all Anglicans are members of the Church of England. Anglicans in Jamaica are members of the Church in the Province of the West Indies , with its own hymnal and Book of Common Prayer . In the United Kingdom (UK), the Church of England, or Anglican Church, is the primary state church in England, where the concepts of church and state are linked.

The selection of a bishop in the Church of England is done by the church. They are the one who recommends two names to the prime minister, who in turn selects one, which is then passed on to the monarch.

