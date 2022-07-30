No motive for fatal shooting at wake in Clarendon

Entornointeligente.com /

The police in Clarendon are yet to establish a motive for the fatal shooting at a wake in Bucks Common, May Pen.

Thursday night’s shooting left 32-year-old Omar Sinclair and 31-year-old Dwayne Collins, both of Bailey’s Avenue in May Pen, dead.

A woman was also injured in the gun attack.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 10:25 p.m., Sinclair and Collins were among persons at the wake when they were pounced upon by gunmen who opened fire hitting them.

The police were alerted and the injured persons were taken to hospital where Sinclair and Collins were pronounced dead and the woman was treated and released.

