No increase in bus fares

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Physical Development, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation and Transportation, informs the general public that the Eastern Main Road Bus Transport Association Price List that is currently circulating on social media is false information.

The public is advised that there is no ongoing discussion with any bus association on increases in bus fares.

