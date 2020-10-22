No forces allowed to violate, separate Chinese territory: Xi

Entornointeligente.com /

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) — China will never allow any forces to violate or separate its sacred territory, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday at the meeting to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People’s Volunteers entering the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea. Enditem

