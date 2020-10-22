BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) — China will never allow any forces to violate or separate its sacred territory, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday at the meeting to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People’s Volunteers entering the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea. Enditem
LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet
No forces allowed to violate, separate Chinese territory: Xi
BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) — China will never allow any forces to violate or separate its sacred territory, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday at the meeting to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People’s Volunteers entering the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea. Enditem
Quizás te guste
Entornointeligente.com / XI’AN, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) — Xi’an, an ancient Chinese capital known for the Terracotta Warriors, is bolstering its auto industry. Its vehicle production capacity is expected to hit 2 million in 2022, local authorities said on Thursday. In the...
Entornointeligente.com / BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) — President Xi Jinping said on Friday China will never allow its national sovereignty, security and development interests to be undermined. China will never allow any forces to violate or separate its sacred territory, Xi, also...
Entornointeligente.com / WELLINGTON, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) — New Zealand reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, eight of which have been detected in the government managed isolation facilities, while one is a household contact connected to the marine employee cluster and was...
Entornointeligente.com / BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) — Practices of blackmailing, blocking and exerting maximum pressure on other countries lead nowhere, President Xi Jinping told a Friday meeting marking the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People’s Volunteers entering the...
Entornointeligente.com / Un total de 375 casos de transmisión comunitaria de COVID-19 y seis importados fueron detectados en las últimas 24 horas por las autoridades sanitarias venezolanas para elevar la cifra total de contagios a 88.416, mientras que la tasa de recuperados...
Inspeccionaron avances de los trabajos de Intervención Integral y Estructural de la avenida Los HaticosNegocios
Entornointeligente.com / Las labores se han hecho con mucha sabiduría por el acompañamientos de todas las empresas ubicadas en Los Haticos y también los vecinos que residen en la zona El Gobernador del estado Zulia, Econ. Omar Prieto Fernández...