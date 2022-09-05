No easy road ahead in education

There is no doubt some measures of concern in the ministries of health and education as schools reopen for a new school year today.
From a health perspective, it’s the first time that thousands of students will be congregating without a mask mandate in place. For Education, it’s about finding ways to recover from the huge drops in academic accomplishments as a result of the changes brought on by the pandemic.
Of the two, the health concerns appear now to be of somewhat lesser import.
Although the Ministry of Education can no longer mandate the wearing of masks since the law keeping it in place expired during the school holidays on July 17, it has given principals the leeway of discretion in managing their schools.
Several schools have already gone this route, alerting parents through school emails that chat groups, that their schools will be strongly encouraging mask-wearing.
When one considers that the country has had many maskless super spreader events in the forms of fetes and public gatherings that did not result in a catastrophic return to the cases and deaths we saw in the past, the fears of a boom arising from schools that don’t encourage mask-wearing are greatly lessened.
The bigger concern now is the education recovery after 52.6 per cent of the students who did the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) this year, scored less than 50 per cent.
Of that number, 3,000 pupils were placed in schools although they score under 30 per cent.
This places added pressure on teachers of Form One classes who now have the added task of bringing students up to standard before progressing with the syllabuses.
Without careful management of this process, they run the risk of frustrating those who are behind, with the potential for damage to their confidence and esteem and the possibility of increasing dropouts along the way.
The Education Ministry had allocated $10 million toward remedial classes during the holidays and has also put in place a measuring mechanism in the form of a second test to be done by those students who scored below 50 per cent, when they reach Form Two.
This is a good start but the Ministry must ensure that the proper psychological and administrative support is given to teachers who face the burden of raising students’ standards.
There must be systems in place to monitor and rescue those who simply cannot catch up fast enough.
Primary school teachers are also entering this new school term with additional burdens knowing fully well that they are expected to improve upon the grades of the past year.
This is no easy fix. The fact that the online classes are done and face-to-face teaching has resumed, offers no guarantee of better performances.
It’s obvious now that the degree of attention that must be placed on Standard Five students has to significantly exceed what has been given before.
Those teachers are being called upon to work rapidly to advance the students whose learning have regressed during the pandemic, with the SEA examination just six months away.
All this, coming in an environment in which teachers are demanding more than the Chief Personnel Officer’s four per cent offer, makes this new school term highly unpredictable.
The Ministry and its subsidiaries understandably face quite a hefty task managing these complexities.
As educator Collen Wilcox famously said, however, «Teaching is the greatest act of optimism.»
And it is ‘optimism’ indeed that we wish to send as the message, knowing that as resilient people we’d find that the right amount of strategies mixed with the right amount of attention, will take us the success we wish for among our students.
