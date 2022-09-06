No Decision Made To Sell Innswood Agricultural Lands, Says Gov’t

Entornointeligente.com /

The government says it has not made any decision to sell agricultural lands in Innswood, St. Catherine. Over the weekend, the opposition raised questions about agricultural lands in the area that were earmarked for agricultural purposes, but were now being considered for housing development. In a release Monday afternoon, the government said members of the Cabinet met with representatives of Sugar Company of Jamaica (SCJ) Holdings and the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA). During the meeting, it was outlined that Model Agricultural Production Limited, a company associated with businessman Michael Lee-Chin, is in possession of a lease for the lands in question. It further outlined that while a portion of the lands is being utilised for agricultural production, other entities associated with Mr. Lee Chin have expressed an interest in purchasing a portion of the leased lands for housing. However, as put forward by the opposition, the conditions of the lease restrict the use of the lands to agricultural purposes only. Cabinet says both Both SCJ and NEPA have been asked to follow up Monday’s briefing with a detailed report on the Innswood lands, proposed and ongoing developments in the area as well as agricultural prospects and plans.

