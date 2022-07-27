No challenge to Gonsalves leadership of ruling party

Entornointeligente.com /

KINGSTOWN (CMC):

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves is set to lead the ruling Unity Labour Party (ULP) into the next general election, constitutionally due in 2026 after indicating that there will be no changes in the political leadership of the ULP at its convention due to be held on Sunday.

Gonsalves, who turns 76 in August, told a radio programme here that no one has been nominated to run against him as the party’s political leader and, in an apparent reference to his health, added that «unless advised otherwise», he will lead the party into the next general election.

«I’m fine. I’m fine,» he said, when asked about his general health, adding «I wouldn’t tell you how much weight I have lost. It is a good number. There are other phases I have to deal with in terms of, and I feel good and I feel fit and I am working long hours».

Gonsalves said he expects Deputy Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel would be elected as the party’s deputy political leader.

