No bail for six cops accused of 2011 murder of 3 in Moruga

Six po­lice of­fi­cers ac­cused of mur­der­ing three friends in Moru­ga in 2011 have failed in their bid to be grant­ed bail pend­ing their even­tu­al tri­al.

Dur­ing a hear­ing on Thurs­day, High Court Judge Nor­ton Jack de­clined to use his dis­cre­tion to grant the bail ap­pli­ca­tions of the group of po­lice of­fi­cers, which were brought based on a land­mark judge­ment from the Court of Ap­peal over the abil­i­ty of ju­di­cial of­fi­cers to con­sid­er bail for the cap­i­tal of­fence.

Sgt Khem­raj Sa­hadeo and PCs Re­nal­do Re­viero, Glenn Singh, Roger Nicholas, Safraz Ju­man, An­to­nio Ra­madin are ac­cused of mur­der­ing Alana Dun­can, Ker­ron Ec­cles and Abi­gail John­son on Ju­ly 22, 2011.

Dun­can, 27, of Dun­can Vil­lage, San Fer­nan­do, Ec­cles, 29, and 20-year-old John­son, both of St Mary’s Vil­lage, Moru­ga, were dri­ving in Dun­can’s ve­hi­cle when it was stopped by the of­fi­cers at the cor­ner of Rochard Dou­glas Road and Gun­ness Trace in Bar­rack­pore. Ini­tial re­ports claimed that the friends shot at the of­fi­cers, who re­turned fire.

A WPC was ini­tial­ly charged along­side her for­mer col­leagues from the San Fer­nan­do Rob­bery Squad, but the charges were dropped af­ter she agreed to tes­ti­fy against them. She was in­stead charged with con­spir­ing to per­vert the course of jus­tice un­der her plea agree­ment.

The deaths of the three friends sparked heat­ed protests in Moru­ga.

In Ju­ly 2013, the of­fi­cers were com­mit­ted to stand tri­al at the end of their pre­lim­i­nary in­quiry. A date for their tri­al is yet to be set.

Rel­a­tives of the three friends have brought a law­suit against the State over their wrong­ful deaths and are each seek­ing over $2 mil­lion in com­pen­sa­tion.

The case went to tri­al in 2018 but had to be re­as­signed to an­oth­er judge af­ter Jus­tice Kevin Ram­cha­ran re­cused him­self from the case, based on the fact that the fam­i­lies’ lawyer, Kei­th Scot­land, rep­re­sent­ed him in an un­re­lat­ed mat­ter.

The case was then re­as­signed to an­oth­er High Court Judge but was not de­ter­mined, as he was sub­se­quent­ly el­e­vat­ed to the Court of Ap­peal. The case is still pend­ing.

The fam­i­lies are al­so rep­re­sent­ed by Joel Rop­er.

The of­fi­cers, mean­while, are be­ing rep­re­sent­ed by Se­nior Coun­sel Is­rael Khan.

In No­vem­ber 2020, High Court Judge Ricky Rahim re­ject­ed a law­suit from Ju­man over an al­leged move by for­mer po­lice com­mis­sion­er Gary Grif­fith to ter­mi­nate his ser­vices.

Jus­tice Rahim ruled that the law­suit was pre­ma­ture, as Grif­fith did not ter­mi­nate him but mere­ly in­di­cat­ed his in­ten­tion to com­mence the process to ei­ther dis­miss him based on in­ef­fi­cien­cy or re­tire him in the pub­lic in­ter­est.

Jus­tice Rahim al­so gave ad­vice to Grif­fith on how the process could be law­ful­ly con­duct­ed.

The WPC, who was made a State wit­ness in the case, has al­so sued Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tions (DPP) Roger Gas­pard for fail­ing to con­tin­ue plea dis­cus­sions with her over fi­nan­cial sup­port af­ter her col­leagues’ even­tu­al tri­al.

Through the law­suit, the of­fi­cer is al­so seek­ing an or­der for arrange­ments to be made for her fam­i­ly to leave the coun­try af­ter the tri­al. That case is al­so pend­ing.

This de­vel­op­ment comes just days af­ter eight po­lice of­fi­cers ap­peared in court and were re­mand­ed in cus­tody af­ter they were ac­cused of mur­der­ing three men from Mor­vant in 2020.

Their deaths al­so ig­nit­ed fiery protests in Port-of-Spain by res­i­dents of Mor­vant, east Port-of-Spain and Beetham.

