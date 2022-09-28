No bail for 2 held during manhunt for Pennywise robbery suspects

Entornointeligente.com /

Two men who were held dur­ing the man­hunt for the sus­pects in­volved in the dead­ly Pen­ny­wise rob­bery last week, yes­ter­day ap­peared in court charged with pos­ses­sion of arms and am­mu­ni­tion, in­clud­ing two as­sault ri­fles, for the pur­pose of traf­fick­ing.

Christo­pher Nor­eiga and Brent Wal­cott ap­peared vir­tu­al­ly be­fore Se­nior Mag­is­trate Armi­na De­onar­i­nesingh in the San Fer­nan­do Charge Court. They were ar­rest­ed last Tues­day in La Ro­main by of­fi­cers who were on an ex­er­cise at Kalloo Street. Of­fi­cers al­leged­ly saw them ex­am­in­ing two firearms and up­on see­ing the po­lice, the men al­leged­ly ran through some bush­es and es­caped.

Po­lice al­leged­ly re­cov­ered two AR-15s, three mag­a­zines and 38 rounds of am­mu­ni­tion. The men were ar­rest­ed lat­er that day and charged by PC Collin Le­gendre on Mon­day.

When they ap­peared be­fore the mag­is­trate yes­ter­day, the court pros­e­cu­tor ob­ject­ed to bail on the ba­sis that the po­lice want­ed an op­por­tu­ni­ty to do a fin­ger­print trace to de­ter­mine if they had crim­i­nal records. The men were rep­re­sent­ed by an at­tor­ney. They were re­mand­ed in­to cus­tody and the mat­ter ad­journed to to­mor­row.

Last Mon­day, six men opened fire with high-pow­ered firearms on an Al­lied Se­cu­ri­ty van with three se­cu­ri­ty of­fi­cers as they were leav­ing Pen­ny­wise Plaza af­ter col­lect­ing cash.

Two of the of­fi­cers, Jef­frey Pe­ters and Jer­ry Stu­art, died in the af­ter­math of the at­tack, while fe­male of­fi­cer Pe­o­la Bap­tiste re­mains in a se­ri­ous con­di­tion at the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal.

Four of the sus­pects, iden­ti­fied as Kyle Ramd­han, Key­on Ramd­han, Greg Dodough and Deaun­dre Mon­trose, were sub­se­quent­ly shot dead by the po­lice while two oth­ers were de­tained. In­ves­ti­ga­tions are con­tin­u­ing in­to this mat­ter.

