No bail for 2 held during manhunt for Pennywise robbery suspects

Two men who were held during the manhunt for the suspects involved in the deadly Pennywise robbery last week, yesterday appeared in court charged with possession of arms and ammunition, including two assault rifles, for the purpose of trafficking.
Christopher Noreiga and Brent Walcott appeared virtually before Senior Magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh in the San Fernando Charge Court. They were arrested last Tuesday in La Romain by officers who were on an exercise at Kalloo Street. Officers allegedly saw them examining two firearms and upon seeing the police, the men allegedly ran through some bushes and escaped.
Police allegedly recovered two AR-15s, three magazines and 38 rounds of ammunition. The men were arrested later that day and charged by PC Collin Legendre on Monday.
When they appeared before the magistrate yesterday, the court prosecutor objected to bail on the basis that the police wanted an opportunity to do a fingerprint trace to determine if they had criminal records. The men were represented by an attorney. They were remanded into custody and the matter adjourned to tomorrow.
Last Monday, six men opened fire with high-powered firearms on an Allied Security van with three security officers as they were leaving Pennywise Plaza after collecting cash.
Two of the officers, Jeffrey Peters and Jerry Stuart, died in the aftermath of the attack, while female officer Peola Baptiste remains in a serious condition at the San Fernando General Hospital.
Four of the suspects, identified as Kyle Ramdhan, Keyon Ramdhan, Greg Dodough and Deaundre Montrose, were subsequently shot dead by the police while two others were detained. Investigations are continuing into this matter.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian