Nipsey Hussle’s last moments detailed as murder trial opens

LOS ANGELES (AP):

Rapper Nipsey Hussle was gunned down outside his clothing shop in a calculated, premeditated fashion by a man upset over a discussion about snitching, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday at the outset of a long-delayed murder trial.

Deputy District Attorney John McKinney said during his opening statement that there’s «no doubt» Eric R. Holder knew in advance that he would kill Hussle. The prosecutor described the sequence of events, including the talk about «snitching», before Hussle’s shooting death three years ago in the south Los Angeles neighbourhood where both men grew up and the rapper was helping to revitalise. Two others were wounded in the shooting.

In addition to shooting Hussle at least 10 times, Holder kicked the rapper in the head before fleeing, McKinney told the jury assembled in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom.

«He clearly thought about what he was going to do before he did it,» McKinney told jurors about Holder’s intentions.

