Nine Million People Told To Evacuate As Super Typhoon Hits Japan

Nine million people have been told to evacuate their homes as Japan is battered by one of the worst typhoons in recent history. The super typhoon Nanmadol has killed two people and injured almost 90, bringing gusts of up to 145mph, and up to 16 inches of rain in 24 hours. Tens of thousands of people spent the night in emergency shelters, and almost 350,000 homes are without power. Bullet train services, ferries, and hundreds of flights have been cancelled. Many shops and other businesses have closed, and sandbags have been put in place to protect some properties.

