Nigerian taxi driver loses appeal over suspension of driver’s licence

A Niger­ian taxi dri­ver has lost his ap­peal over a de­ci­sion by the Li­cens­ing Au­thor­i­ty to sus­pend his dri­ver’s li­cence for six months af­ter he ac­cu­mu­lat­ed 11 de­mer­it points by get­ting four traf­fic tick­ets in less than a year.

De­liv­er­ing an oral judge­ment at the end of a vir­tu­al hear­ing, yes­ter­day morn­ing, Ap­pel­late Judge Mark Mo­hammed and Maria Wil­son dis­missed Sun­day Odoh’s ap­peal against the au­thor­i­ty’s de­ci­sion.

Ac­cord­ing to the ev­i­dence in the case, Odoh, who re­sides in Ca­roni, re­ceived the four fixed penal­ty tick­ets be­tween Ju­ly 2020 and Au­gust, last year.

The first tick­et was for ply­ing his car for hire in an area not des­ig­nat­ed as a taxi stand, while the sec­ond and third were for breach­ing a red light and for block­ing the free pas­sage of traf­fic on a road.

Odoh re­ceived three de­mer­it points for each of the tick­ets and two more for a fourth he re­ceived for ex­ceed­ing the speed lim­it.

The au­thor­i­ty wrote to Odoh and gave him an op­por­tu­ni­ty to make sub­mis­sions be­fore it de­cid­ed whether to sus­pend his li­cence based on the de­mer­it points sys­tem un­der the Mo­tor Ve­hi­cle and Road Traf­fic Act.

Un­der the sys­tem, dri­vers who ac­cu­mu­late be­tween 10 and 14 points dur­ing a three year pe­ri­od could be dis­qual­i­fied from hold­ing a dri­ver’s per­mit for six months.

Dri­vers who ac­cu­mu­late be­tween 14 and 20 points face po­ten­tial dis­qual­i­fi­ca­tion for one year while those who ex­ceed 20 points over a three year pe­ri­od face dis­qual­i­fi­ca­tion for two years.

Odoh made the rep­re­sen­ta­tions through his at­tor­ney but the au­thor­i­ty still went ahead to sus­pend his li­cen­sc lead­ing to the ap­peal.

Pre­sent­ing sub­mis­sions in the ap­peal, which was the first to be con­sid­ered by the Ap­peal Court in which a dri­ver chal­lenged the sus­pen­sion since the de­mer­it points sys­tem was in­tro­duced, Odoh’s lawyer Roshi Balka­ran claimed that the au­thor­i­ty did not prop­er­ly con­sid­er his sub­mis­sions over the im­pact of the de­ci­sion on his fam­i­ly.

She claimed that Odoh was the sole bread­win­ner in his fam­i­ly, which com­pris­es his com­mon-law wife of 14 years, his two chil­dren with her and two more she had from a pre­vi­ous re­la­tion­ship.

In his re­sponse, at­tor­ney Ravin­dra Nan­ga, who rep­re­sent­ed the au­thor­i­ty, stat­ed that Odoh’s sub­mis­sions were care­ful­ly con­sid­ered by his client but were re­ject­ed as the Trans­port Com­mis­sion­er was not sat­is­fied be­cause the dri­ving of­fences he was tick­et­ed for put the lives of pas­sen­gers and dri­vers at risk.

He sug­gest­ed that the six month pe­ri­od could be used by Odoh to en­rol in cor­rec­tive dri­ving class­es and that he could find al­ter­na­tive em­ploy­ment to sup­port his fam­i­ly dur­ing that time.

In de­cid­ing the case, Jus­tice Mo­hammed ruled that the court could not in­ter­fere with the de­ci­sion as Odoh failed to prove that the au­thor­i­ty made er­rors in com­ing to it.

«The Court of Ap­peal’s role is not to re­hear the mat­ter and sub­sti­tute its own views in place of that of the Li­cens­ing Au­thor­i­ty,» he said.

He al­so re­ject­ed Odoh’s claim that he would have con­test­ed the tick­ets if he knew that he would still re­ceive de­mer­it points de­spite pay­ing them.

«Ig­no­rance of the law is no ex­cuse,» Jus­tice Mo­hammed said.

While Jus­tice Mo­hammed ac­knowl­edged the fi­nan­cial dif­fi­cul­ties Odoh and his fam­i­ly would face, he not­ed that such could not in­val­i­date the de­mer­it point sys­tem which was in­tend­ed to im­prove road safe­ty in T&T.

«On the face of it the traf­fic vi­o­la­tions com­mit­ted by the ap­pel­lant demon­strat­ed a pat­tern of dis­re­gard for traf­fic laws and the safe­ty of fel­low road users,» he said.

«A dri­ver’s li­cence is an earned priv­i­lege. It is self-ev­i­dent­ly not an au­to­mat­ic right,» he added.

Jus­tice Mo­hammed al­so not­ed that the sys­tem was fair as it al­lows dri­vers who re­ceive tick­ets and cor­re­spond­ing de­mer­it points to take cor­rec­tive ac­tion to avoid sus­pen­sion of their li­cence.

Un­der the sys­tem, de­mer­it points are cleared if the dri­ver who re­ceives them does not com­mit any dri­ving of­fences for two years.

As part of the de­ci­sion, Jus­tice Mo­hammed gave Odoh un­til 2 pm yes­ter­day to sur­ren­der his dri­ver’s li­cence to the au­thor­i­ty.

He ad­vised that if Odoh did not com­ply the au­thor­i­ty could charge him with an of­fence that car­ries a $5,000 fine and a fur­ther dis­qual­i­fi­ca­tion for a year.

The au­thor­i­ty was al­so rep­re­sent­ed by Rachel Theophilus.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

