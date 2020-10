Entornointeligente.com /

Police in Cambodia have arrested a 39 year-old Nigerian, Ogadimma Igwe Linus and 29 year-old Sierra Leonean, identified as Abdul for attempting to ship drugs into Australia.

They were arrested in Phnom Penh along with a Cambodian female accomplice, Han Lis, 28, who is 28.

The trio were caught while trying to send 993.42 grams of methamphetamine drug to Australia via FEDEX on 6 October. The drug was hidden inside books.

LINK ORIGINAL: Pmnewsnigeria

Entornointeligente.com