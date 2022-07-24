NIDS cards to have JP verification

Entornointeligente.com /

The National Identification System (NIDS) card will include a feature to verify Justices of the Peace (JPs).

This will be denoted on the back of the card, which will save the Government some $7.2 million on not having to print separate IDs for the JPs.

Justice Minister, Delroy Chuck, made the disclosure while speaking at a commissioning ceremony for 40 new JPs in St Thomas on Thursday.

The card’s design was unveiled by Prime Minister, Andrew Holness in the House of Representatives on May 24.

It is Jamaica’s first national identification card, which the government is hoping will improve crime-fighting and the ease of doing business.

