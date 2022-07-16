Nicole White ‘Designs’ her destiny

Entornointeligente.com /

Who doesn’t enjoy adding a bit of colour to their personal space? At the age of 11, Nicole White recalled rearranging furniture in her home with the dream that she would one day be able to afford to dress with fancier curtains and pillows. Today, she is an established, award-winning and nationally published interior designer.

«I’ve always loved design. I just didn’t know it was a career option when I went to school in Jamaica. Back then, the key professions we focused on were lawyers, doctors and accountants,» the chief executive officer and principal designer of Nicole White Designs told Saturday Living .

The former journalist has been a solo design entrepreneur for over a decade, working within the industry for 15 years. She describes her design style as bold, edgy, modern, colourful, layered and luxurious. «We don’t do beige! We get hired a lot because of that very distinction. And we are not here to fluff pillows and suggest paint colours only! Have you seen our work? Clearly, that is not the case,» White shared candidly.

The Jamaican, who migrated to Florida in the United States, didn’t make the smoothest transition from her forever and a day’s passion to a successful profession. Admitting that she couldn’t draw to save her life initially, over time and with practice, she learned the craftsmanship of building a story from a myriad of elements: fabrics, tiles, wood and metal. The entrepreneurial side of the journey was no walk in the park either.

As a black Jamaica-born woman residing in a heavy Spanish-speaking community, she has unfortunately faced gender discrimination, «There’s a lot of machismo in this business, especially for firms like ours that specialise in renovations and new construction. I’ve had my share of confrontations with men being disrespectful, condescending and dismissive.» This rarely occurs these days because she is experienced enough to see it from a mile away and nip it in the bud. «We are now well known, but it took years of fighting to be seen, heard and respected,» she added.

