Nicola Young, Fierce and Fabulous at Fifty

July 17th marks the World Day of International Justice and what poetic justice is it for Nicola Young, who feels she has a new lease on life. She just turned fifty, so she decided to celebrate in style. She wanted to use style to express her confidence at this crossroad in her life. She did not just want to style it out, she wanted to make style count in commemorating this intersection.
For many, fifty is the dawn of old age. To Nicola, it is the youth of old age – it is the beginning of a whole new frontier, a new dispensation, a new visioning. She sees it as a threshold of imaginative possibilities. Granted, she had to psyche herself up to adapt this new thinking and adopt measures to embolden herself to retain her self esteem. This is the incredible journey of, oh yes, fading youth, but more so, ageing gracefully. For, if youth equates self-fulfillment and loving yourself unapologetically, this is her new youth at fifty. Pablo Picasso said it, quite poignantly, «it takes a long time to become young.»
This fabulous phoenix believes in new incarnations. She says «I have always been pivoting!» It’s not about feeling young, it’s about feeling fulfilled and purposeful. «That’s what keeps me front and centre and relevant.» Turning fifty can be an indictment to old age as a depreciation of self with thoughts of retirement, dying, and being by oneself or one can accept that with the new phase comes new expectations with a new-found appreciation of life. Confidence is maintained by channeling new interpretations of self but always doing the best one can. «Don’t be chasing after past expectations, set new realistic forecasts, excitedly.»
It’s all about presence of mind and constantly seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. We are so fortunate to be Trinbagonians, with the plethora of options we have to inspire us. Our influences are manifold, so let’s live in the moment, absorb positivity, radiate joy and just be fabulous. Nicola is certainly a testament to that affirmation!
It’s less about finding your comfort zone and more about being comfortable in your skin. Here’s to fifty!
