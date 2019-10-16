Nicki Minaj Says She Can Wait To Have Kids, But Is Practicing Three Times A Night!!

Entornointeligente.com /

View photos Nicki Minaj is preparing to say “I do” with fiance Kenneth Petty, but the rapper says she is rushing to have children but she is practicing the process of making them…A LOT.

Minaj spoke to ET at the launch of her new fashion line, Fendi Prints On, and she gave details of her upcoming wedding and relationship.

Three Times?!! View photos Nicki discussed how she has been thinking about starting a family, but admitted it will be a little while before she pulls the trigger. But there is a silver lining…

“We practice all the time, like, you know, three times a night,” she told the outlet.

“At first I was like, ‘I want it now. I want it now.’ And then I started thinking if I want it right, right now or if I want to wait another year because I have a couple things that I have to do,” she explained.

Practice Makes Perfect View photos Nicki and Kenneth obtained a marriage license in Los Angeles and must tie the knot within a few months of receiving it.

She explained, “I just have to wait until my pastor that I love comes and does it for us. The big wedding and all that stuff, that will happen, but just not at this moment.”

Wedding Plans View photos But, she pointed out that it does not mean she will not have a big lavish wedding , but her feelings have changed about the subject.

“When I was little, I always imagined princess and marriage and the wedding and now it’s more to me about the life, the future, the love, the partnership, than the wedding, It’s so strange cause I didn’t expect myself to be one of those people who didn’t care about the hoopla, but I really don’t.” “… I just kind of feel like it doesn’t mean as much as it used to mean because the other part, the real part, I have it now and I’m so happy”, she told ET.

As for her immediate plans, practice makes perfect!

Fendi Fashion Launch The Fendi Prints On Nicki Minaj Collection is a “capsule collection: featuring shoes, purses, sunglasses, and clothing.

In a press release, Fendi confirmed that the items will include tee shirts, a silver tracksuit, and dresses in pink and blue hues, are among the items in the line. These items will be available in children’s sizes too.

Queen View photos Matching Your Man View photos Flawless View photos

