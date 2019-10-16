Nicki Minaj Fires Back At Allegations She Refused To Turn Over Evidence in Court Battle

Entornointeligente.com /

View photos Nicki Minaj is firing back at accusations she withheld private texts in a nasty court battle.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Minaj is responding to the recent allegations made by singer Tracy Chapman .

Chapman sued Minaj accusing her of sampling her work without permission. Minaj denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

In a recent motion, Chapman accused Minaj of refusing to turn over key evidence in the case. She asked for the trial to be postponed due to Minaj’s alleged delay tactics.

She demanded the rapper hand over private text messages with her ex-manager Gerald “Gee” Roberson and Funkmaster Flex, believing they would help her case.

In newly filed docs, Minaj responds to Chapman’s allegations she was playing games. The rapper says Chapman was well aware of both her ex-manager and Funkmaster Flex prior to her recent demand.

View photos In regard to her text conversation with Funkmaster Flex, Minaj tells Chapman to get them from Flex.

