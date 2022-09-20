NHC, TTMS Monitoring Tropical Trouble East of T&T

Entornointeligente.com /

The Trinidad and To­ba­go Me­te­o­ro­log­i­cal Ser­vice (TTMS) is on alert as an ac­tive trop­i­cal wave is near­ing the coun­try and the re­main­der of the Wind­ward Is­lands.

The Na­tion­al Hur­ri­cane Cen­ter, in a spe­cial Trop­i­cal Weath­er Out­look is­sued at 10:55 AM, raised the de­vel­op­ment chances of this wave to medi­um (50%) over the next 48 hours and high (70%) over the next five days.

They stat­ed, «Satel­lite da­ta in­di­cate that the trop­i­cal wave lo­cat­ed sev­er­al hun­dred miles east of the Wind­ward Is­lands has be­come bet­ter or­ga­nized this morn­ing. Ad­di­tion­al de­vel­op­ment is ex­pect­ed, and a trop­i­cal de­pres­sion is like­ly to form with­in the next few days as the sys­tem moves west­ward to west-north-west­ward at 15 to 20 mph across the east­ern and cen­tral Caribbean Sea. In­ter­ests in the Wind­ward Is­lands should close­ly mon­i­tor the progress of this sys­tem as heavy rain­fall, and gusty winds could af­fect these is­lands be­gin­ning on Wednes­day.»

The TTMS echoed these sen­ti­ments in their sec­ond of­fi­cial state­ment on the sys­tem, is­sued at 9:41 AM Tues­day, say­ing, «On this present course, this sys­tem is ex­pect­ed to move across the Wind­ward Is­lands dur­ing Wednes­day/Thurs­day. Re­gard­less of cy­clone de­vel­op­ment, this sys­tem is ex­pect­ed to bring un­sta­ble con­di­tions, re­sult­ing in mod­er­ate to heavy rain­fall ac­com­pa­nied by thun­der­storm ac­tiv­i­ty, af­fect­ing Trinidad and To­ba­go and the Wind­ward Is­lands.»

Cur­rent­ly, there is al­so Hur­ri­cane Fiona in the At­lantic at Cat­e­go­ry 3 strength, bat­ter­ing the Turks and Caicos with sus­tained winds of 185 KM/H, storm surge, and tor­ren­tial rain­fall. Fur­ther north in the At­lantic, the new­ly formed Trop­i­cal De­pres­sion Eight is fore­cast to move in­to the open At­lantic Ocean through the next sev­er­al days. Both of these sys­tems pose no di­rect threat to Trinidad and To­ba­go. The fol­low­ing names on the list of names for the 2022 At­lantic Hur­ri­cane Sea­son are Gas­ton and Her­mine.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com