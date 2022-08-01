NGC to extend construction on pipeline along Wrightson Road

The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (NGC) has advised that it will extend construction works on its project to divert a segment of its existing 16-inch low-pressure pipeline located on Wrightson Road, Port-of-Spain.
NGC’s 16-inch pipeline project involves upgrading services of low-pressure customers by switching to a higher-pressure pipeline operating system.
The works will continue on Monday 1st August 2022 from 8:00 am to Tuesday 2nd August 2022 until 4 am.
During this period commuters will have partial access to Wrightson Road.
A comprehensive traffic management plan has been developed and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and will be on hand to assist with traffic management throughout the project with the following considerations:
• During works on the western carriageway of Wrightson Road, police will redirect all incoming traffic to the eastern carriageway
• During works on the eastern carriageway of Wrightson Road, police will redirect all incoming traffic to the western carriageway
• Traffic cones will be utilised to clearly separate the lanes on the carriageways
• There will be advance notice/signs for commuters along Wrightson Road NGC wishes to assure the public that all work will be conducted with safety as its highest priority and every effort will be made to minimise inconvenience to the public.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian