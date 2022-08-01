NGC to extend construction on pipeline along Wrightson Road

Entornointeligente.com /

The Na­tion­al Gas Com­pa­ny of Trinidad and To­ba­go Lim­it­ed (NGC) has ad­vised that it will ex­tend con­struc­tion works on its project to di­vert a seg­ment of its ex­ist­ing 16-inch low-pres­sure pipeline lo­cat­ed on Wright­son Road, Port-of-Spain.

NGC’s 16-inch pipeline project in­volves up­grad­ing ser­vices of low-pres­sure cus­tomers by switch­ing to a high­er-pres­sure pipeline op­er­at­ing sys­tem.

The works will con­tin­ue on Mon­day 1st Au­gust 2022 from 8:00 am to Tues­day 2nd Au­gust 2022 un­til 4 am.

Dur­ing this pe­ri­od com­muters will have par­tial ac­cess to Wright­son Road.

A com­pre­hen­sive traf­fic man­age­ment plan has been de­vel­oped and the Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice (TTPS) and will be on hand to as­sist with traf­fic man­age­ment through­out the project with the fol­low­ing con­sid­er­a­tions:

• Dur­ing works on the west­ern car­riage­way of Wright­son Road, po­lice will redi­rect all in­com­ing traf­fic to the east­ern car­riage­way

• Dur­ing works on the east­ern car­riage­way of Wright­son Road, po­lice will redi­rect all in­com­ing traf­fic to the west­ern car­riage­way

• Traf­fic cones will be utilised to clear­ly sep­a­rate the lanes on the car­riage­ways

• There will be ad­vance no­tice/signs for com­muters along Wright­son Road NGC wish­es to as­sure the pub­lic that all work will be con­duct­ed with safe­ty as its high­est pri­or­i­ty and every ef­fort will be made to min­imise in­con­ve­nience to the pub­lic.

