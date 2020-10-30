 Neymar out of action till mid-November » EntornoInteligente
Neymar out of action till mid-November

By Agency Reporter

Paris Saint Germain’s Brazil forward Neymar will be sidelined until after the international break in mid-November, the coach Thomas Tuchel said on Friday.

This development follows his injury against Istanbul Basaksehir in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Neymar came off with a thigh muscle problem in the 26th minute of the 2-0 win over the Turkish side.

“Neymar should be back after the international break,” Tuchel told reporters ahead of PSG’s Ligue 1 game at Nantes on Saturday.

The break in domestic action runs from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17 when international matches will be played.

READ ALSO   PSG in great comeback to beat Atalanta, zoom into Semi-final Brazil play 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at home to Venezuela and away to Uruguay on Nov. 13 and Nov. 17 respectively.

PSG, on 18 points from eight games, lead the standings on goal difference ahead of Lille.

