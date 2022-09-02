NEWS FROM CREAD: Against all odds: Dominica rises!

Entornointeligente.com /

Two resilient regional emergency shelters were recently commissioned in Jimmit and Castle Bruce Five years after Hurricane Maria decimated Dominica, the nature isleâs successful and ongoing resilience journey has become an example and case study for the region and the world.

Caribbean countries are now very familiar with the ravages of climate change. Hurricanes batter shores yearly, floods wreak havoc, harvests are destroyed, and lives are lost. The pace of global warming seems to quicken with every passing season.

On the eve of the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Maria’s onslaught on Dominica on September 18, 2017, where 65 persons lost their lives and resulted in damage of approximately USD1.3 billion (226% of Dominicaâs GDP); a different Dominica has emerged, a new Dominica is being built, a more developed Dominica now exists, and a dynamic Dominica is within reach.

What is painfully obvious is that increasingly unpredictable weather events mean that business as usual is not an option for the islands to survive. Scientific analysis shows that the climate of the Caribbean region is already changing in ways that seem to signal the emergence of a new climate regime. Hurricanes Irma and Maria fit this pattern all too well. At no point in the historical records dating back to the late 1800s have two category five storms made landfall in the small Caribbean Island chain of the Eastern Caribbean in a single year. Read More

Next month features the impact of CREAD projects and initiatives over the past five years.

Go to CREADâs website to download the latest newsletter.

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica News Online

Entornointeligente.com