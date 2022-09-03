News Briefs

Entornointeligente.com /

Vaccines this month as monkeypox cases rise

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton is reporting that the first set of vaccines to treat monkeypox is expected to arrive in Jamaica this month.

«We have a priority group that will be targeted, similarly to what we [did] with the COVID-19, and, once they arrive, we will offer it to that group,» Tufton told JIS News.

Jamaica has recorded two more cases of the monkeypox virus, pushing the island’s tally to seven.

Tufton said the additional cases were detected on Wednesday.

