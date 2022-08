Entornointeligente.com /

A new­born ba­by has been found alive in a garbage bag at the San Fer­nan­do Hos­pi­tal.

The ba­by was found around 9 pm Sun­day.

It is cur­rent­ly be­ing treat­ed at the hos­pi­tal as po­lice in­ves­ti­ga­tions have start­ed.

We will have more when we get fur­ther in­for­ma­tion.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com