22 octubre, 2020

New Zealand reports 9 new cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) — New Zealand reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, eight of which have been detected in the government managed isolation facilities, while one is a household contact connected to the marine employee cluster and was already in self-isolation.

Seven of the cases in managed isolation involve fishing crew at a Christchurch isolation facility. These were picked up at day six testing and more positive results are expected from this group as more tests are processed on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health.

The other case from managed isolation arrived from Iran via Dubai on Oct. 19. The patient tested positive following routine day three testing and is now in Auckland quarantine facility, the ministry said in a statement.

New Zealand’s total number of active cases is 66, and the total number of confirmed cases is 1,567, it said. Enditem

