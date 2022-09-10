New York Governor Declares Disaster Emergency After Poliovirus Detected In Wastewater

Entornointeligente.com /

New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday declared a state disaster emergency after samples of the poliovirus were discovered in wastewater in three counties outside of New York City. The executive order came more than a month after an adult in Rockland County, north of New York City, was diagnosed with polio in July. It was the first confirmed case of the disease in the United States in nearly a decade. The declaration would expand the number of people authorised to administer polio vaccines and other steps to accelerate inoculation rates. The state of emergency will remain in effect until October 9.

