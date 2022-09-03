New Wave Ja to host ‘Send Off Party’ for Protoje, Jesse Royal and Lila Iké

Entornointeligente.com /

Reggae trailblazers Jesse Royal and Lila Iké are expected to join In.Digg.Nation principal Protoje on his upcoming US tour. In true Jamaican flavour, the New Wave collective will be sending them off in fine style on Monday.

According to Lindsey Lodenquai, director of New Wave, the event curates a space where artistes and their fans can interact.

«We want this to be an engaging event where patrons can come out and not only meet and greet but wish the artistes well before they head on tour,» she told The Gleaner .

Lodenquai added, «These acts are about to embark on the ‘Lost In Time’ North American Tour and between New Wave and In.Digg.Nation, we thought it would be a fun idea to host a party for them.»

She shared that since the reopening of the entertainment sector, the party scene has come to a turning point.

