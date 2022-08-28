New WASA CEO by January

An international search for a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) is expected to begin in a matter of days and someone to lead the authority to be appointed by January 2023.
In an interview with the Sunday Business Guardian (SBG), WASA’s Chairman Ravi Nanga said the Authority wants to attract the best talent.
Nanga said, «By the end of this month the job description will be finalised for the CEO and those managers and we will go out to advertise and recruit.»
When do you expect to have a new CEO in WASA?
Nanga: «We are looking towards January, because the advertisements will go out by the beginning of September, by let’s say the middle of October we will close off the application process, and between the middle of October to December we will do the needy.»
And this is an international search?
Nanga: «Everything, internal, external, regional, international, because we need to attract the best talent for the amount of work that we have.»
The new look WASA will have eight executive members and he said the present occupants are free to apply for the new positions.
Nanga said WASA had been a horror story which the Board and government were trying to put right.
«I think everybody knows the problem with WASA….given where WASA is today, we did not get there overnight, we have started the transformation.»
Nanga said a big part of the challenge at the Authority was the lack of a standard operating procedure for most things and even where they were, they were not being followed.
«It was difficult to discipline persons, it was difficult to track how things were going, so we started to put those things in place,» WASA’s Chairman told the SBG.
Nanga said when he was made Chairman, it was clear that the management was not cooperating with the Board to move the company forward and it was he who went to the Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales and asked for changes to the then executive.
«One of the things I asked for was to replace the executive…. as a Board we were not happy where we were from December to July, take for example GPS units, its a matter of just installing a piece of equipment, we had the equipment, so from the January Board meeting, that was our first formal Board meeting, I kept on saying, we need to start embracing technology, and month after month excuses, its not ready, this that and the other different sorts of excuses and that’s what pervaded across the board, I told the Minister when I was asked to assume to Chairmanship we were not getting the support that we needed from the executive so he said by all means go ahead, change the executive. We changed the executive and the GPS units were installed in two months,» WASA’s Chairman revealed.
He said there have been incremental changes and the Board is beginning to see the improvements.
Told that the country does not really care about the internal wrangling at the WASA but instead is concerned about getting a safe and reliable supply of water Mr Nanga agreed. But he wanted the country to also be fair to the utility.
«Of course you will not hear those communities that are for the first time getting water, you will not hear that, you will continue to hear all the horror stories, which I accept there are a lot, but we are working to fix them,» he explained.
Nanga claimed more than 60 percent of the country gets water seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
He said the transformation will lead to a division of the authority into five separate areas, North West, North East, Central, Tobago and South. The WASA Chairman argued that this division at the level of the executive will lead to greater focus on delivering operationally and more accountability.
He said, «Those areas are pretty flexible now, once we get on the ground the borders will be shifted to ensure that all the area managers have an equal, or as close to an equal amount of work as possible, so whereas you were tackling things like potholes, leak repairs etc on a country-wide level, we are now going to hold the regional managers accountable.»
Saying the main challenge in WASA has been the quality of the management at the Authority, the Chairman told the SBG, «Yes those 426 positions will be made redundant and that will be subsumed into about 220 plus managerial positions. So that from those 426, technically two hundred and something can come back. Everybody is free to apply, but of course we have particular things we are looking for.»
He pointed to one example of why the management could not perform, «Imagine part of WASA’s management belong to the union. So you had an incestuous relationship going where you had members of a union having to discipline their own members and of course it was not happening.»
Nanga said 50 percent of WASA’s water continues to be lost but does not know what the precise figure is and does not know the precise figure of the lines that have to be replaced.
«We have started mapping the leaks. So we have gone out on a massive leak repair programme, but as quickly as we repair leaks, other leaks are showing up, so that tells you, you have an issue with you line. So we have started looking along which transmission system you have these repeat leaks coming up,» Nanga said.
He added, «It will cost in excess of a billion dollars, but again it is not to say, we are going to do the full transformation now, we are going to do it incrementally as funds become available. So we will have to prioritise. So for example even before the transformation was approved in conjunction with the Ministry, we developed the CWIP programme, Community Water Improvement Project, so that was targeting persons with one in nine (days receiving water) or zero, no water supply at all, and we identified low-cost projects with a high impact.»
Nandal told the SBG there was no standard operating procedure for the repairs of leaks for the road repair.
«We had an issue in Diego Martin where WASA continued to repair a leak, we would patch it back, a week later it redevelops, the same leak, we did that about three or four times. Eventually the Ministry of Works was called in and they realised that WASA was not repairing it properly. There was not sufficient compaction, so when you cover and have traffic flowing, you have the vibration and it is causing the leak,» Nanga gave as an example.
He promised quality control and that there will be contractors ensuring roads are repaved properly.
Nanga also talked about plans to place more of the lines to the side of the road and create a semblance of utility corridor along major arteries and he stressed the use of technology as an example.
The WASA chairman pointed to Wrighston Road and the fact that there have not been leaks there and he credits that with the technology employed during the construction of the waterfront almost twenty years ago which ensured the reliability and changout of some of the lines in that area.
