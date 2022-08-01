New UWI St Augustine principal takes office

Entornointeligente.com /

Pro­fes­sor Rose-Marie Belle An­toine, new Pro Vice-Chan­cel­lor and Prin­ci­pal for the St. Au­gus­tine Cam­pus of The Uni­ver­si­ty of the West In­dies (The UWI) has of­fi­cial­ly as­sumes of­fice from to­day.

She suc­ceeds Pro­fes­sor Bri­an Copeland who pro­ceed­ed in­to re­tire­ment on Ju­ly 31, 2022.

Pro­fes­sor An­toine’s ap­point­ment as Cam­pus Prin­ci­pal was an­nounced at The UWI’s Uni­ver­si­ty Coun­cil meet­ing on April 29, 2022. Uni­ver­si­ty Coun­cil brings to­geth­er mem­bers of the high­est gov­ern­ing and de­ci­sion-mak­ing au­thor­i­ty gath­ered for its an­nu­al re­view of the acad­e­my’s busi­ness af­fairs, op­er­a­tions and fi­nan­cial man­age­ment, and as is cus­tom­ary, HR ap­point­ments.

Pro­fes­sor Rose-Marie Belle An­toine, whose last post was that of Uni­ver­si­ty Pro Vice-Chan­cel­lor of Grad­u­ate Stud­ies and Re­search, was the in­au­gur­al Di­rec­tor and ini­tia­tor of the suc­cess­ful Mas­ter of Law pro­gramme, UWI’s first mul­ti-cam­pus, hy­brid de­liv­ery pro­gramme. She was al­so the first sit­ting Dean of the Fac­ul­ty of Law at the St. Au­gus­tine Cam­pus where she was in­stru­men­tal in shap­ing cur­ricu­lum and in­tro­duced cut­ting-edge ad­di­tions such as Oil & Gas Law, HIV, Bank­ing, and Dis­crim­i­na­tion Law.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

