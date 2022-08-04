New UWI principal wants greater access to tertiary education

New principal of The University of the West Indies’ St Augustine campus, Professor Rose-Marie Belle Antoine, says she is concerned about a higher education gap between the rich and the poor because she wants to ensure tertiary education access to all.
Last month, students attending UWI St Augustine had reason to celebrate following the announcement that Chancellor Robert Bermudez had approved a request from the campus to retain current tuition fees for the upcoming academic year.
That request was made in response to feedback from prospective and current students about the difficulty in committing to registering for the new year, given the uncertainty about the new fee levels.
But Antoine said yesterday that a discussion about raising fees at the institution is «inevitable.»
However, there is one thing in particular that Antoine said bothers her about this.
«I would always be concerned that it is not just the rich that would have an education. I really don’t want to see that and certainly not under my watch, that only rich people can go to UWI,» she said.
«So, we always have to consider that and find ways to buffer but there has to be some sort of income coming in.»
For the past four years, the campus has been managing with a reduced subvention from the T&T Government of $517.1 million. It is expected to be in deficit this year due to the cut of funding by ten per cent.
«If the Government is cutting the subvention, then something has to give,» she said.
UWI St Augustine’s fees have not increased in some 21 years.
Antoine said the campus’ fees are currently the lowest in the UWI system and among tertiary education institutions in the Caribbean.
Apart from the issue of the possibility of rising fees, Antoine said security for the students and staff remains critical.
«That is front and centre in the campus but we have made important strides and we’ve spared no expense,» she said.
Antoine, who resides in a university house, said over the weekend there was an issue with a shootout in her area.
«I don’t think any of us are taking (security) lightly, none of us are complacent about that, students and staff,» she said.
Antoine officially assumed office on Monday, succeeding Professor Brian Copeland, who proceeded on retirement on July 31.
Antoine’s UWI journey began in 1989 in the Faculty of Law, Cave-Hill, as a temporary lecturer who became the inaugural director and initiator of the successful Master of Law (LLM) programme, The UWI’s first multi-campus, hybrid delivery programme, launched in 2002.
She was one of the youngest UWI lecturers to be appointed to the rank of professor in 2004 and the first sitting Dean of the Faculty of Law, St Augustine, serving two terms. In 2021, she was appointed Pro Vice-Chancellor, Graduate Studies and Research.
The appointment as Campus Principal signals yet another pivotal milestone in her 32-year journey at the regional institution.
Antoine said she is «humbled» by the appointment.
«It feels a little scary because the expectations are high when people come in and think you can change the world overnight, there is a huge or even greater responsibility that I already know I would have had,» she said.
