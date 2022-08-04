New UWI principal wants greater access to tertiary education

Entornointeligente.com /

New prin­ci­pal of The Uni­ver­si­ty of the West In­dies’ St Au­gus­tine cam­pus, Pro­fes­sor Rose-Marie Belle An­toine, says she is con­cerned about a high­er ed­u­ca­tion gap be­tween the rich and the poor be­cause she wants to en­sure ter­tiary ed­u­ca­tion ac­cess to all.

Last month, stu­dents at­tend­ing UWI St Au­gus­tine had rea­son to cel­e­brate fol­low­ing the an­nounce­ment that Chan­cel­lor Robert Bermudez had ap­proved a re­quest from the cam­pus to re­tain cur­rent tu­ition fees for the up­com­ing aca­d­e­m­ic year.

That re­quest was made in re­sponse to feed­back from prospec­tive and cur­rent stu­dents about the dif­fi­cul­ty in com­mit­ting to reg­is­ter­ing for the new year, giv­en the un­cer­tain­ty about the new fee lev­els.

But An­toine said yes­ter­day that a dis­cus­sion about rais­ing fees at the in­sti­tu­tion is «in­evitable.»

How­ev­er, there is one thing in par­tic­u­lar that An­toine said both­ers her about this.

«I would al­ways be con­cerned that it is not just the rich that would have an ed­u­ca­tion. I re­al­ly don’t want to see that and cer­tain­ly not un­der my watch, that on­ly rich peo­ple can go to UWI,» she said.

«So, we al­ways have to con­sid­er that and find ways to buffer but there has to be some sort of in­come com­ing in.»

For the past four years, the cam­pus has been man­ag­ing with a re­duced sub­ven­tion from the T&T Gov­ern­ment of $517.1 mil­lion. It is ex­pect­ed to be in deficit this year due to the cut of fund­ing by ten per cent.

«If the Gov­ern­ment is cut­ting the sub­ven­tion, then some­thing has to give,» she said.

UWI St Au­gus­tine’s fees have not in­creased in some 21 years.

An­toine said the cam­pus’ fees are cur­rent­ly the low­est in the UWI sys­tem and among ter­tiary ed­u­ca­tion in­sti­tu­tions in the Caribbean.

Apart from the is­sue of the pos­si­bil­i­ty of ris­ing fees, An­toine said se­cu­ri­ty for the stu­dents and staff re­mains crit­i­cal.

«That is front and cen­tre in the cam­pus but we have made im­por­tant strides and we’ve spared no ex­pense,» she said.

An­toine, who re­sides in a uni­ver­si­ty house, said over the week­end there was an is­sue with a shootout in her area.

«I don’t think any of us are tak­ing (se­cu­ri­ty) light­ly, none of us are com­pla­cent about that, stu­dents and staff,» she said.

An­toine of­fi­cial­ly as­sumed of­fice on Mon­day, suc­ceed­ing Pro­fes­sor Bri­an Copeland, who pro­ceed­ed on re­tire­ment on Ju­ly 31.

An­toine’s UWI jour­ney be­gan in 1989 in the Fac­ul­ty of Law, Cave-Hill, as a tem­po­rary lec­tur­er who be­came the in­au­gur­al di­rec­tor and ini­tia­tor of the suc­cess­ful Mas­ter of Law (LLM) pro­gramme, The UWI’s first mul­ti-cam­pus, hy­brid de­liv­ery pro­gramme, launched in 2002.

She was one of the youngest UWI lec­tur­ers to be ap­point­ed to the rank of pro­fes­sor in 2004 and the first sit­ting Dean of the Fac­ul­ty of Law, St Au­gus­tine, serv­ing two terms. In 2021, she was ap­point­ed Pro Vice-Chan­cel­lor, Grad­u­ate Stud­ies and Re­search.

The ap­point­ment as Cam­pus Prin­ci­pal sig­nals yet an­oth­er piv­otal mile­stone in her 32-year jour­ney at the re­gion­al in­sti­tu­tion.

An­toine said she is «hum­bled» by the ap­point­ment.

«It feels a lit­tle scary be­cause the ex­pec­ta­tions are high when peo­ple come in and think you can change the world overnight, there is a huge or even greater re­spon­si­bil­i­ty that I al­ready know I would have had,» she said.

