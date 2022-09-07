New UK PM Truss vows to tackle energy crisis, ailing economy

Entornointeligente.com /

LONDON (AP) — Liz Truss became United Kingdom prime minister on Tuesday and immediately faced up to the enormous tasks ahead of her: curbing soaring prices, boosting the economy, easing labour unrest and fixing a national health care system burdened by long waiting lists and staff shortages.

Truss quickly began appointing senior members of her Cabinet as she tackles an inbox dominated by the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which threatens to push energy bills to unaffordable levels, shuttering businesses and leaving the nation’s poorest people shivering at home this winter.

Truss — Britain’s third female prime minister — named a top team diverse in gender and ethnicity, but loyal to her and her free-market politics.

Kwasi Kwarteng becomes the first black UK Treasury chief, and Therese Coffey its first female deputy prime minister.

Other appointments include James Cleverly as foreign secretary and Suella Braverman as home secretary, responsible for immigration and law and order.

