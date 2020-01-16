New Trump housing rule to increase discrimination against minorities, say advocates

Entornointeligente.com /

The Trump administration announced on Jan. 14 that it would administer a completely new housing rule that removes the federal requirement to address and prevent housing discrimination, and instead places housing control in the hands of local municipalities and officials.

Housing advocates say the new regulation will only increase housing insecurity and discrimination against minorities as it effectively rolls back the Obama-era Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) rule to actively prevent housing discrimination.

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media following a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the military at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) More In its new rule, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) stated that the previous Obama-era regulations were “overly burdensome to both HUD and grantees and are ineffective in helping program participants meet their reporting obligations for multiple reasons.”

What is AFFH? The 1968 Fair Housing Act protects people from discrimination when they are buying a home, seeking a mortgage or finding a place to rent. Among the protected classes are race, sexual orientation, religion, disability, and ethnic origin.

In 2015, the Obama administration’s AFFH rule mandated that cities and towns receiving federal funding don’t just prevent discrimination, but also actively examine if their housing practices contained racial bias and design a plan to address it.

Since Trump took office, his administration has delayed the implementation of AFFH, and eliminated a computer program that was supposed to be used by local governments to submit their data.

