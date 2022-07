Entornointeligente.com /

More than 130 cities and towns across the US have mounted the ShotSpotter, a gunfire locator system, which is up from about 85 cities in 2018, but the system doesn’t provide evidence of a gun-related crime more than 90 percent of the time, according to a report released Thursday from the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (STOP).

