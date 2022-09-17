New Reggae Boyz coach wants fresh start

Entornointeligente.com /

ICELANDER HEIMIR Hallgrimsson wants to begin his reign as head coach of the Reggae Boyz by placing the recent wranglings within the local football fraternity firmly in the past.

Hallgrimsson, speaking at a press conference at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel yesterday where he was officially introduced, called for support from the public, as he signed a four-year contract with the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF). He will guide the Reggae Boyz in their qualification bid for the 2026 World Cup which will be hosted by Concacaf teams, the United States, Canada and Mexico.

According to Hallgrimsson, his decision to take the job rested mainly on the potential the island possesses and he is excited to play a role in charting a football philosophy during his tenure as Reggae Boyz coach.

Hallgrimsson, a professional dentist who coached his country Iceland to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, wants to see a change in the relationship between the JFF and the players.

«I am a bit different from most coaches in a way that my income does not come from being a coach as football is not professional in Iceland, so my income comes from dentistry. I decided long time ago that if I had the chance to become professional, I would go and do that,» Hallgrimsson said.

